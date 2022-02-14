Man charged with homicide for Halloween hit and run

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A Clark County man arrested for the hit and run death of a pedestrian now faces a homicide charge in Taylor County.
Paul Schmeiser, from Curtiss, is charged with homicide by negligent driving, and hit and run resulting in death.
He is charged in the Halloween morning death of Titus Kottke.
According to the criminal complaint, Schmeiser admitted he had consumed "more than a few drinks" that night, and was driving home very tired around four a.m. He said he was adjusting his climate controls when he saw a flash and felt a bump. He said he continued home.
When he later heard about Kottke's death, he said he realized it was likely he was the person who hit Kottke.
Schmeiser will make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.