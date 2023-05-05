Man charged with killing infant in Menomonie reaches plea deal

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Friday with the Menomonie man accused of killing his six-week-old child.
Jonathon Lucas was charged with first degree reckless homicide after the February 2021 death of Daemyn Lucas.
As we reported, officers found the six-week-old lying still on the kitchen countertop. He was not breathing and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
An autopsy showed Daemyn died of traumatic head injuries, including multiple bone fractures, due to physical assault.
Several interviews with Lucas at the apartment, hospital and police station all yielded different stories. At one point, Lucas called his son "a little brat."
Friday in court, Lucas pleaded no contest to second degree reckless homicide as part of a plea deal. He will learn how long he will spend behind bars at his sentencing hearing in July.