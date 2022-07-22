Man charged with making theats related to death of Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Minnesota man claiming to be distraught over the death of Lily Peters is charged with making terrorist threats and telephone harassment toward the family of the teenager accused of killing her.
Herbert Badalich of St. Paul was charged Wednesday and faces four years in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 2 dispatch in Chippewa Falls was contacted by Badalich who told them he had done his research, was in the area, and was going to murder the entire family.
That was days after Lily Peters was killed, and a teenager, CPB, was arrested for her murder. Police evacuated the suspect's family from their home.
Badalich later told investigators he made the phone call because he was drunk.
He is due in court for an initial appearance on September 27.