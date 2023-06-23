Man charged with possession of child pornography, not updating information as a sex offender

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender is facing new charges in Eau Claire County.
Anthony Truss, from Chippewa Falls, is charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography. He is also charged for failing to update his information as a sex offender for not notifying the department of corrections he had a new email address and was using Instagram and Snapchat.
According to the criminal complaint, a search warrant of Truss' phones found hundreds of images of young girls in swimsuits and underwear. It also found eight files of child pornography.
Truss told police the images were "deep fakes" and "artificial intelligence."
Friday in court, he was released on a $250,000 signature bond.