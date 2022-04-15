Man charged with secretly recording people in bathroom where he worked given jail time

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Friday for a Barron County man charged with hiding a cell phone in a bathroom where he worked to secretly record people.
Joshua Benson, from Turtle Lake, was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He will be on probation for a year. A decision on whether he must register as a sex offender was delayed until he undergoes an evaluation.
Benson was charged last November after an employee of the Turtle Lake McDonald's restaurant spotted the phone, locked in a cabinet, in the video record mode, and pointing toward the toilet.
Police say Benson admitted setting up the camera, calling himself a sexual deviant and voyeur.