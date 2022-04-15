 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with secretly recording people in bathroom where he worked given jail time

  • 0
Joshua Benson

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Friday for a Barron County man charged with hiding a cell phone in a bathroom where he worked to secretly record people.

Joshua Benson, from Turtle Lake, was sentenced to 60 days in jail. He will be on probation for a year. A decision on whether he must register as a sex offender was delayed until he undergoes an evaluation.

Benson was charged last November after an employee of the Turtle Lake McDonald's restaurant spotted the phone, locked in a cabinet, in the video record mode, and pointing toward the toilet.

Police say Benson admitted setting up the camera, calling himself a sexual deviant and voyeur.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags