Man charged with sexually assaulting a child in the 1990's

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire County man has been charged after a woman came forward saying he assaulted her when she was a child in the 1990's.
According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Billy Pettit, who now lives in Oklahoma once lived in the town of Lincoln. The victim told police that the assaults started when she was a pre-teen in the early 90's, often when he thought she was asleep. Pettit denied the accusations.
He was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.