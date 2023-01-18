 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Man charged with sexually assaulting a child in the 1990's

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire County man has been charged after a woman came forward saying he assaulted her when she was a child in the 1990's.

According to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday, Billy Pettit, who now lives in Oklahoma once lived in the town of Lincoln. The victim told police that the assaults started when she was a pre-teen in the early 90's, often when he thought she was asleep. Pettit denied the accusations.

He was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you