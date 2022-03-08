 Skip to main content
Man charged with withdrawing money from bank account of memory care resident

Jose Sanchez

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a resident of a memory care facility.

The victim says he met Jose Sanchez about five years ago, and Sanchez subsequently moved into the victim's Eau Claire condo. About a year later the victim was hospitalized, then moved to a memory care facility.

Several months later he tried to use his debit cards, and learned they had been frozen. Sanchez is accused of withdrawing $45,740.31 from the victim's accounts, including having money sent to his jail account in Juneau County, where he was being held on a drunk driving charge.

Sanchez is charged with felony theft, ID theft, and forgery. He is due in court next Tuesday.

