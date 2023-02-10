Man cleared in 2021 shooting death sentenced on other charges in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who was cleared of murder charges after shooting a man who was trying to force his way into his home was sentenced Thursday on other charges.
Selwyn Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, bail jumping, and two methamphetamine charges in a separate case.
Smith shot and killed Freddie Flowers in February 2021. Smith claimed Flowers broke down his door and punched him in the face. Smith said he shot flowers in self-defense.
The District Attorney dismissed reckless homicide charges against Smith saying that under the Castle Doctrine, a person is allowed to use lethal force against another person if they believe it is necessary to prevent death or great harm to themselves.
Related: Reckless homicide charge dismissed, DA agrees Feb. 2021 killing was self defense
Smith's prison sentence will be followed by seven years of extended supervision. During that time, he cannot drink or use drugs. He must also complete any assessments and treatment programs his agent finds necessary.