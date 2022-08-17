Man convicted for causing fatal crash sentenced

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Cumberland man is going to prison for a crash that killed a man in Barron County.
Cody Hase was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. Hase pleaded guilty in June to homicide by driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
He was charged in the September 2020 crash that killed 72-year-old Leroy Odden, from Rice Lake. Investigators say Hase admitted he was attempting to pass a car in the no-passing zone on a hill when he lost control and collided with Odden's oncoming van.