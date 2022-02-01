Man convicted in fatal Barron Co. crash charged again with OWI

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man who spent a decade behind bars for killing someone while driving drunk is now charged in Eau Claire for another OWI.
Lee Namtvedt was charged Monday with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint, he was arrested after stopping his car in the middle of the road, leaving it in drive, and getting out to urinate in an alleyway. A preliminary breath test put his blood alcohol at .307.
Namtvedt was on parole from a case in 2010 where he killed a man while driving drunk in Barron County. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for that crime.
Tuesday in court he was released on a $5,000 signature bond with the orders he can't consume or possess alcohol. He is due back in court in March.