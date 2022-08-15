Man convicted in fatal buggy crash sentenced

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - The man convicted in a deadly buggy crash in Taylor County last year is going to prison.
Skyler Opelt, from Medford, was sentenced Monday to four years. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the victims.
In June Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent driving and four other felonies.
He was charged after rear-ending a horse and buggy last November, killing Anna Borntreger and injuring nine kids in the buggy. Investigators say a Good Samaritan asked Opelt for help moving the horse off one of the children, but Opelt said 'no'.
Opelt later stopped breathing at the scene, and had to be revived with Narcan. He later told detectives he snorted drugs right after the crash because he did not want to be caught with them.