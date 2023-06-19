Man convicted in Halloween hit and run sentenced to jail, probation

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Monday for an area man charged in the hit and run death of a pedestrian.
Paul Schmeiser, from Curtiss, was charged in the Halloween morning 2021 death of Titus Kottke, from Athens. His body was found on a town road southwest of Medford.
Investigators say Schmeiser admitted he had been drinking that night, and was driving home very tired around 4 a.m. He said he was adjusting the climate control when he hit something. Instead of stopping he went home.
Schmeiser was sentenced Monday to a year in jail. He must maintain absolute sobriety during seven years of probation and speak to a drivers ed class or other groups every year. His driver's license was also revoked for five years.