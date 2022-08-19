Man convicted of drivng into Cumberland City Hall given probation

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The man accused of intentionally ramming his car into the Cumberland City Hall was sentenced to probation.
Luckily no one was hurt in the November 2021 crash. The driver, Nicholas Brannan, told police he intentionally ran into the building to make a statement because his son had been charged with narcotics violations. He also admitted to having about ten beers that night.
Friday Barron County Judge Maureen Boyle sentenced Brannan to a stayed sentence of a year and a half in prison, meaning if he doesn't commit any new crimes, he won't be incarcerated.
Instead he was sentenced to three years of probation with the conditions he must stay sober and can't go into the city hall unless escorted by a police officer. He was also given the option of ten days in jail or 80 hours of community service to be done within one year.