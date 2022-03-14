Man convicted of hiding body sentenced to more than a decade behind bars

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The sentence was handed down Monday for the Eau Claire man convicted of hiding the body of a missing man who was the subject of an intensive search.
Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Roger Minck to 12 years in prison. In December, a jury convicted Minck of hiding a corpse, delivering drugs, and maintaining a drug house.
The charges stemmed from the 2018 disappearance of Toby Cleasby, of Gilmanton. Cleasby was the subject of numerous search efforts. His body was found a month later, partly covered by plastic, at a duplex on Seymour Road. He died of a drug overdose. Minck lived in the other half of that duplex.
Police say he admitted selling oxycodone to Cleasby the week before, and the state crime lab says Minck's DNA was found on the tarp and the plastic beneath Cleasby's body.
He has been facing up to 31 years in prison.