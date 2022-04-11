Man convicted of luring women into his car, assaulting them given prison time

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Menomonie man convicted of luring women into his car and then sexually assaulting them is going to prison.
Eau Claire County judge Sarah Harless sentenced Larry Young to 12 years in prison on Monday. She also ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.
Related: Menomonie man accused of luring woman into his car outside EC bar, sexually assaulting her
On two different occasions last year, Young was accused of offering women rides after they left Eau Claire bars. The women said he then sexually assaulted them, or attempted to.
Young is also accused of raping a woman in a car in Dunn County. He returns to court in that case May 16. The Dunn County charge comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.