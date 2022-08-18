Man convicted of mailing meth from California to himself in Wisconsin sentenced

(WQOW) - A Dunn County man suspected of distributing scores of methamphetamine in area counties is going to federal prison.
Adam Beliveau, from Downing, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 and a half years in prison.
Federal prosecutors say he regularly traveled to California and mailed large amounts of meth and other drugs to himself. He was living with his girlfriend and her parents, who called police when a box of four pounds of meth was delivered to their home.
Police found another two and a half pounds of meth in his car, and $30,000 in cash in his pants pockets when he was arrested. They also seized heroin, fentanyl, and multiple guns.
Beliveau still faces drug charges in Eau Claire and St. Croix counties.