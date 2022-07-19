Man convicted of numerous child sex crimes sentenced to more than decade behind bars

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered for a Rice Lake man convicted of numerous child sex crimes.
Barron county Judge J.M. Bitney sentenced Kevin Blomberg on Tuesday to 17 years behind bars.
Blomberg was charged in 2020 with possessing child pornography. While out on bond for that case, he was arrested again last year for trying to arrange sex with a 15-year old girl. It was actually an undercover officer posing as a child in the snapchat conversations.
Blomberg must also register as a sex offender, and get any recommended treatment for sexual deviance.