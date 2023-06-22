 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man facing 18 felony charges related to child sex crimes in Eau Claire County

  • 0
Michael Vanett

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was charged with 18 felonies in Eau Claire County Thursday, all related to child sex crimes.

Thirteen of the charges for Michael Vanett are for possession of child pornography. The other five are for child sexual exploitation.

According to the criminal complaint, 18 files of child pornography were found on Vanett's Snapchat and Lik accounts. Search warrants showed he shared some of the files to other Kik and snapchat accounts.

A $25,000 cash bond was set for Vannet Thursday. He is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

