Man facing 18 felony charges related to child sex crimes in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was charged with 18 felonies in Eau Claire County Thursday, all related to child sex crimes.
Thirteen of the charges for Michael Vanett are for possession of child pornography. The other five are for child sexual exploitation.
According to the criminal complaint, 18 files of child pornography were found on Vanett's Snapchat and Lik accounts. Search warrants showed he shared some of the files to other Kik and snapchat accounts.
A $25,000 cash bond was set for Vannet Thursday. He is due back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.