Man facing charges in multiple counties pleads guilty to child sexual assault

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached with Roger Hattamer in Clark County on Wednesday.
He was charged in four western Wisconsin counties in recent years with child sex crimes: Rusk, Chippewa, Taylor and Clark.
In Clark County, Hattamer pleaded guilty to first degree sexual assault of a child under 13, child enticement and exposing a sex organ to a child. Several other charges against him were dismissed.
He will be sentenced in Clark County in July and in Rusk County in June. A plea hearing is scheduled in February for Taylor County. The Chippewa County case was consolidated with the Clark County case.