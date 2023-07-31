Man facing child sex crimes in four counties sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars in one

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man accused of child sex crimes in four western Wisconsin counties was sentenced to prison time.
Roger Hattamer Jr., from Loyal, was in Rusk County Court on Friday for the sentencing hearing. A jury found him guilty of eleven child sex crimes there in January.
He has similar cases in Taylor, Clark and Chippewa County. All of the cases involve the same victim. Sentencing hearings in the other counties are scheduled for the coming months.
In Rusk County Friday, the judge sentenced Hattamer to 16 years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender for life.