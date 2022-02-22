Man facing child sexual assault charges charged again

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender currently facing child sexual assault charges in Buffalo County is now charged with sexually assaulting another child in Chippewa County.
Charles Zaruba, who is 25, was charged Tuesday with two counts of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls. The child said it happened in 2019. He will be in court in May.
Zaruba is due back in court next month on charges of sexually assaulting two children in Mondovi.
Court records show Zaruba was 8 years old when he was first required to register as a sex offender, and he had to do it again when he was 10.