Man facing child sexual assault charges in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Child sexual assault charges were filed Monday against an Eau Claire man for attacks the girl says started ten years ago.
Seric Rehbein, who is 50, was charged with ten felonies, including repeated sexual assault of a child, and multiple counts of child sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl said the assaults started in 2012 when she was four years old and continued for two years. She said he told her not to tell anyone, or he would get in trouble and go away. Detectives said Rehbein denied the allegations.
His initial court appearance is set for Wednesday.