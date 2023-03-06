 Skip to main content
...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION
WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN
SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...

.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in
South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this
band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning,
with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow
left on roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by
the mid morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Man facing reckless endangering of safety charge after woman shot in the town of Union

  • Updated
  • 0
Dennis J. Whitwam

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man is facing more than a dozen years behind bars if convicted after a woman was shot in the town of Union on Wednesday. 

Dennis J. Whitwam, 62, was charged Monday with first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. 

According to the criminal complaint, it happened at a home on Birchwood Lane. A 911 caller said a woman was shot, and when police arrived they found a vehicle quicky driving away from the scene. That vehicle had a witness and the victim inside. 

When the witness spoke with investigators, they said that Whitwam had meant to shoot at them, but missed and struck the victim. When Whitwam spoke with investigators, he said he was attacked by the witness and meant to fire warning shots. He also told investigators “I know I shouldn’t have been shooting the gun.” 

His cash bond was set Monday at $5000, and his next court appearance is in six weeks. 

