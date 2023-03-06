Man facing reckless endangering of safety charge after woman shot in the town of Union

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man is facing more than a dozen years behind bars if convicted after a woman was shot in the town of Union on Wednesday.
Dennis J. Whitwam, 62, was charged Monday with first degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
According to the criminal complaint, it happened at a home on Birchwood Lane. A 911 caller said a woman was shot, and when police arrived they found a vehicle quicky driving away from the scene. That vehicle had a witness and the victim inside.
When the witness spoke with investigators, they said that Whitwam had meant to shoot at them, but missed and struck the victim. When Whitwam spoke with investigators, he said he was attacked by the witness and meant to fire warning shots. He also told investigators “I know I shouldn’t have been shooting the gun.”
His cash bond was set Monday at $5000, and his next court appearance is in six weeks.