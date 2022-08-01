 Skip to main content
Man facing terrorist threat charge after allegedly saying he would use pipe bomb at Country Fest

Jeffery Lynn Wotring

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Arkansaw, Wisconsin man is charged with making terrorist threats after allegedly bringing a homemade a bomb to Country Fest.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses called police after a man, later identified a Jeffrey Wotring, showed them a pipe bomb. They said Wotring told her he was going to throw it into the main event area.

Police tracked down the camper Wotring was staying in and found a 3-inch silver "improvised tube destructive device." Drugs were also found in the camper.

Wotring was released from jail on a 2,500 signature bond after his arrest in June. He is due back in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.

