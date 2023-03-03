Man found competent in child sexual assault case, trial scheduled for May

CHIPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A child sexual assault case in Chippewa County is moving forward nearly two years after charges were filed.
Friday in court, a judge found Dakota Stewart competent to proceed. Stewart was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in April 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, the teenage victim told police Stewart raped her three times over a four-day period in 2018.
A 12-person jury trial is scheduled to start on May 2.
Stewart was also charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County in 2020. He was sentenced to five years of probation in that case.