Man found guilty of homicide for 2021 death of Clark County Highway worker

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached with the Neillsville man accused of killing a Clark County Highway Department worker while driving drunk.
Thursday in court, a judge found Cory Neumueller guilty of homicide by intoxicated use a vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after he entered no contest pleas.
Six other charges will be dismissed but read in during his sentencing on August 10.
The charges stem from August 2021. Highway workers were removing a fallen tree from County Road G near Greenwood. That's when Neumueller allegedly hit them with his pickup truck, killing Russell Opelt and nearly severing the leg of David Murphy.