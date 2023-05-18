Man found not guilty by insanity in Eau Claire elder abuse case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A hearing will be held next month to determine what should be done with an Eau Claire man who was found not guilty by insanity this week for elder abuse.
Lue Xiong was charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating and stabbing his father last July. The 87-year-old man needed stitches and had a potentially serious head wound. Xiong's brother said Xiong also put his foot on the victim's neck, affecting his breathing.
Xiong pleaded no contest Tuesday to elder abuse and strangulation/suffocation. The judge then found him not guilty, by reason of mental defect.
A pre-disposition investigation will be done, with a hearing set for June ninth.