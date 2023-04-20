 Skip to main content
Man found not guilty of child sexual assault charges

Justen Mattison
By Clint Berge

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for an Augusta man charged with raping a girl in 2021.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Justen Mattison 'not guilty' of two charges, including first degree child sexual assault.

The 12-year-old girl told investigators that Mattison put a prescription pill in a glass of water and forced her to drink it. Detectives believe it was a 'benzo' pill, used to help people relax. She said he then raped her numerous times.

Mattison told police he had taken a lot of pills and drank about 20 beers and did not remember what happened.

