Man given jail time after allegedly waving knife in parking lot of Menomonie Walmart

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Friday with the man accused of waving a knife in the Menomonie Walmart parking lot, causing a lockdown.
Tanner Marion was charged with threatening law enforcement and disorderly conduct after the April incident.
According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Menomonie Walmart and the store was placed on a lockdown. A couple told police Marion was tapping on their car windows with a knife and they feared for their lives.
They did not know him.
Friday, Marion pleaded no contest to a threatening an officer and another charge from a case from earlier this year. The judge accepted those pleas and ordered him to six months of jail time and three years of probation.