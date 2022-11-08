 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man given more prison time for repeated child sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Gerardo Torres

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man already behind bars for multiple charges of child sexual assault was sentenced to more prison time in a Rusk County courtroom Tuesday.

Gerardo Torres Jr. was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in 2021 in Rusk County. Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 30 years of supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

Torres is already serving a five year sentence in a Taylor County case and a 20 year federal sentence, both also for sex crimes against children.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you