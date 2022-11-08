Man given more prison time for repeated child sexual assault

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man already behind bars for multiple charges of child sexual assault was sentenced to more prison time in a Rusk County courtroom Tuesday.
Gerardo Torres Jr. was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in 2021 in Rusk County. Tuesday, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by 30 years of supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.
Torres is already serving a five year sentence in a Taylor County case and a 20 year federal sentence, both also for sex crimes against children.