Man given six years probation after stealing from memory care patient

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A former Eau Claire man was sentenced Wednesday after being charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a resident at a memory care facility.

As we reported the victim said he met Jose Sanchez about five years ago, and Sanchez subsequently moved into the victim's Eau Claire condo. About a year later the victim was hospitalized, then moved to a memory care facility. Several months later he tried to use his debit cards, and learned they had been frozen.

Sanchez is accused of withdrawing more than $45,000 from the victim's accounts.

In court, Sanchez was sentenced to six years of probation and must pay back what he stole plus a surcharge, which totals more than $50,000.

