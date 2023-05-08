 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man going to prison after fatal St. Croix County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Jordan Anderson

ST. CROIX (WQOW) - A St. Croix County man will spend a decade behind bars for causing a fatal crash while drunk.

Jordan Anderson was sentenced to ten years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision Friday.

He was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle last year following a crash that killed 22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Pffice said Anderson's F-250 pickup truck went through a stop sign and hit Rand's car. A breathalyzer test put his alcohol level at nearly twice the legal limit.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you