Man going to prison after fatal St. Croix County crash

ST. CROIX (WQOW) - A St. Croix County man will spend a decade behind bars for causing a fatal crash while drunk.
Jordan Anderson was sentenced to ten years in prison, followed by six years of extended supervision Friday.
He was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle last year following a crash that killed 22-year-old Gerald Rand of Somerset.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Pffice said Anderson's F-250 pickup truck went through a stop sign and hit Rand's car. A breathalyzer test put his alcohol level at nearly twice the legal limit.