Man involved in drug overdose death of woman found guilty

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for one of the people who were charged after a woman died of an apparent drug overdose in Menomonie.
After a day-long trial, a Dunn County jury on Tuesday found Randy E. Johnson guilty of being party to making or delivering methamphetamine and possessing meth with intent to sell it. He was also convicted of three counts of bail jumping. Sentencing is set for July.
Johnson, along with Clinton Manuell and Rebecca Barbeau, were charged last August after Tricia Chapek's body was found. Police say Barbeau admitted selling meth to Manuell and the victim the day before she died, with Johnson serving as a middleman.
Manuell returns to court in May, Barbeau in June.