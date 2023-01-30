 Skip to main content
Man involved in Highway 29 high-speed chase, crash, and manhunt sentenced

Myszka

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Monday for the man who was involved in a high-speed chase, crash, and manhunt in Chippewa County.

Chad Myszka, from Wausau, pleaded guilty to several charges last month. On Monday Judge Steven Gibbs gave him nine months in jail, three years probation, and ordered him to pay more than $99,000 in restitution and costs. He must also get any recommended mental health counseling.

Police say Myszka led them on a high-speed chase, then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29 last September. One person suffered multiple broken bones.

Myszka ran from the scene, and area residents were told to shelter in place because he was considered armed and dangerous.

