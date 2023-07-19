Man involved in illegal bear shooting near daycare settles charges

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Another man charged with taking part in the illegal shooting of a bear next to a Dunn County daycare center settled his case Wednesday.
Hunter Strenke, from Clayton, was among four people charged last year. An in-home daycare operator told DNR wardens she heard hounds coming, and immediately brought the children inside. She then heard a gunshot close-by.
Wardens say a 325-pound bear was shot on property where they didn't have permission to hunt.
Wednesday, Strenke pleaded no contest to killing a bear without a license and possessing or borrowing someone else's license. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of more than $3,600, forfeit the bear and his rifle, and lost his hunting privileges for three years.