 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man involved in illegal bear shooting near daycare settles charges

  • Updated
  • 0

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Another man charged with taking part in the illegal shooting of a bear next to a Dunn County daycare center settled his case Wednesday. 

Hunter Strenke, from Clayton, was among four people charged last year. An in-home daycare operator told DNR wardens she heard hounds coming, and immediately brought the children inside. She then heard a gunshot close-by.

Wardens say a 325-pound bear was shot on property where they didn't have permission to hunt.

Wednesday, Strenke pleaded no contest to killing a bear without a license and possessing or borrowing someone else's license. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of more than $3,600, forfeit the bear and his rifle, and lost his hunting privileges for three years.

Have a story idea? Let us know here