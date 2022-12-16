Man must give up bear carcass as part of illegal hunting plea deal

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The second of four men charged with illegally shooting a bear next to a Dunn County daycare has settled his case.
The incident happened last September. Wardens say four men killed a 325 pound bear on property the men did not have permission to hunt on.
The daycare operators told authorities she heard hounds coming through the woods and immediately brought the children she was caring for, inside. She said she then heard a gunshot very close to the daycare, according to the criminal complaint.
On Friday, Adam Millermon pleaded no contest to two lesser charges. He was fined nearly $787.50 and had his hunting privileges revoked for three years. He must also give up the bear carcass.
A similar sentence was given for Cody Chafer earlier this year. The cases against two other men are still pending.