Man pleads guilty in Lake Hallie homicide by negligent driving case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Wednesday with a man charged with hitting a pedestrian with his SUV and leaving him to die.
Christopher J. Peterson was charged with the 2020 death of Dennis Mohr of Eau Claire.
Lake Hallie police say Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic on County Highway OO, pulling a yellow wagon prior to being hit. They say Peterson left the scene. A check of his vehicle's computer showed no evidence he used the brakes when it happened.
Wednesday in court, Peterson pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent driving. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of hit and run resulting in death. He will be sentenced in August.