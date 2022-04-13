 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for child pornography possession

Shannon Whitten

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A St. Croix County man will be spending the next few years in prison for possessing child pornography involving infants and toddlers.

Wednesday afternoon 46-year-old Shannon Whitten was sentenced to four years in prison and four more years of extended supervision. With 713 days of credit, he will spend the next two years behind bars.

Whitten was charged with 15 counts of possession of child porn along with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and another count of failing to maintain his registry as a sex offender.

After Whitten pleaded guilty Wednesday all but one of those charges were dropped.

Whitten also is ordered to pay over a thousand dollars in court costs. He will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life.

