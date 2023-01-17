Man pleads guilty to homicide by negligent driving for I-94 crash that killed child

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentencing will be in April for a truck driver accused in a St. Croix County crash that killed a child.
Michael Duvick, from Kentucky, reached a deal with prosecutors Tuesday in the case of the 2019 crash on I-94 near Roberts.
The nearly four-year-old girl who died was a passenger in a van. The driver said Duvick came into her lane while passing, forcing her into the guardrail. She said she had honked at him, and one of her kids said he displayed his middle finger and mouthed the words "eff you." Other drivers say Duvick was speeding and switching lanes back and forth to pass other vehicles.
Tuesday he pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent driving in return for dismissal of six other charges. He faces up to ten years in prison at sentencing.