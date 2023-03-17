 Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in Eau Claire overdose death case

Trenton Wik

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the two men charged in the overdose death of another man in Eau Claire reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Friday in court, Trenton Wik pleaded guilty to first degree reckless homicide and substantial battery. Several other charges were dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing.

Wik and Noah Beckstead were charged after a man's body was found in a car in December 2020. Beckstead said he and the victim drank alcohol, smoked pot and meth, did a hit of acid, then injected what he thought was heroin. It turned out to be fentanyl, which he said he bought from Wik.

Beckstead was sentenced to two years behind bars last year. Wik will be sentenced June 13.

