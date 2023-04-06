Man pleads no contest for being party to reckless homicide

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentencing will be in June for one of the men charged in drug overdose death of a woman from Lake Holcombe.
Dylan Henderson, from Bloomer, pleaded no contest Thursday to being party to reckless homicide.
Henderson and Zachary Dietrich were charged with supplying the methamphetamine that caused the 2019 overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Dietrich is serving a four year sentence.
Henderson is already serving a six year prison sentence for reckless homicide for the 2018 drug overdose death of a person in Marathon County.