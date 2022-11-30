Man pleads no contest to driving while intoxicated in Clairemont & Menomonie high-speed crash

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Just a month and a half after a terrifying crash was caught on camera in Eau Claire, the suspect has accepted a plea bargain.
This is the crash that happened in mid-October at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. A speeding SUV went out of control and crashed, landing on top of a second empty SUV in a used car lot.
Police say a breathalyzer showed driver Nicholas Ives was more than three times the legal limit to drive. And that moments earlier he was going around 80 miles an hour on Clairemont Avenue, which is a 45 zone.
Wednesday in court Ives pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated causing injury. A second charge of recklessly endangering safety was dismissed. A sentencing date will now be set. He faces up to a year in jail.