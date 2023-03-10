Man pleads not guilty to child sex crimes in Barron County court

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A man accused of multiple sex crimes in Barron County pleaded not guilty on Friday.
Michael Dixon, who now lives in New Richmond, was charged with six felonies in February of 2022. All of them are child sex crimes.
According to the criminal complaint, there are two victims. One told police he assaulted her multiple times starting when she was seven. A six-year-old girl told police Dixon frequently exposed himself to her, and attempted to sexually assault her several times.
Friday in court he pleaded not guilty. A jury trial is scheduled for May and should last two days.