Man responsible for crash on Clairemont and Menomonie Street given jail time

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The driver seen in a terrifying video crashing into other cars off Clairemont Avenue last fall has been sentenced to jail time.
The crash happened last October at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. The speeding SUV went out of control and crashed into a vehicle stopped at the light, then landing on top of a second, empty SUV in a used car lot.
Police said a breathalyzer showed driver Nicholas Ives was more than three times the legal limit to drive and that moments earlier he was going around 80 mph on Clairemont, which is a 45 mph zone.
Tuesday in court Judge Sarah Harless gave Ives two months in jail, and his driver's license was revoked for a year and a half. He was also ordered to pay fines and costs of $1,657 and get an alcohol abuse assessment.