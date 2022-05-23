Man sentenced for 2020 pedestrian death

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man who hit and killed a pedestrian had their sentenced handed down on Monday.
Trevor Plemon pleaded guilty in February to homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Chipppewa County Judge Benjamin Lane gave him nine years in prison for the 2020 death of Christine Prueher. She was hit by Plemons truck while walking along highway 64, north of Bloomer. His blood tested positive for meth and TCH.
While out on bond for that case, he twice failed random drug tests, and was arrested for drunk driving.