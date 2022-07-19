Man sentenced for domestic incident in which Altoona officer fired shot, no one hit

ALTOONA (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man involved in a domestic dispute where an officer fired a weapon will spend three years on probation.
Reginald Jameson was sentenced on Monday by Judge John Manydeeds on a charge of substantial battery. During that time, Jameson must maintain absolute sobriety, and get a domestic abuse assessment and follow through with any recommendations.
It was in May that officers responded to a 911 call of a man and woman arguing. They say Jameson had a knife. An Altoona officer fired his weapon once, but no one was hit. An investigation later determine he was justified because he was facing a threat to himself and another.