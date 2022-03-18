Man sentenced for killing roommate in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - A multi-decade sentence was handed down Friday in Buffalo County for the man convicted of killing his roommate, who disappeared in 2016.
Randall Merrick, now of Rochester Minnesota, pleaded guilty last November to reckless homicide. Friday he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Merrick's housemate, Beth Johnson, was last seen in the mobile home they shared in Nelson, in December 2016.
According to the criminal complaint Merrick was abusive to her, and told an acquaintance he had hit her too hard, and killed her, and put her body in the trunk of her car.
Shortly after Merrick was charged in June, of 2020, Johnson's remain were found across the state border in Blaine, Minnesota.