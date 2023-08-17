Man sentenced in Clark County child sexual assault case

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for a western Wisconsin man charged with sexually assaulting a child last Christmas Eve.
Tyler Hohn, from Neillsville, pleaded guilty in May to first degree child sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint the victim's father walked into a bedroom and saw Hohn sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter. He then grabbed Hohn and started punching him. Investigators say Hohn admitted sexually assaulting the girl on four occasions.
He was sentenced Thursday in Clark County Court to ten years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for life.