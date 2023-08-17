 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man sentenced in Clark County child sexual assault case

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Hohn

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Thursday for a western Wisconsin man charged with sexually assaulting a child last Christmas Eve.

Tyler Hohn, from Neillsville, pleaded guilty in May to first degree child sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint the victim's father walked into a bedroom and saw Hohn sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter. He then grabbed Hohn and started punching him. Investigators say Hohn admitted sexually assaulting the girl on four occasions.

He was sentenced Thursday in Clark County Court to ten years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you