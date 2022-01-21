Man sentenced to probation, four months in jail for stabbing

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man identified by police as the main aggressor in a stabbing death in St. Croix County will not serve any prison time if he obeys the rules of his probation.
William Cordell Davidson was placed on probation for one year on Friday. He also must serve four months in jail.
Davidson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, and charges of murder and attempted murder were dismissed.
Davidson was accused of stabbing 26-year-old Cain Solheim three times, causing his death. It happened in Hudson in December 2020.
Another victim, who was also stabbed, said one of them accidentally bumped into a man while they were leaving a bar. That led to a fight, and the stabbing.