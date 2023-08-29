 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man serving time after leaving four bodies in rural Dunn County cornfield has local charges dropped

  • Updated
  • 0
Suggs updated mug shot

Antoine Darnique Suggs

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man who authorities say murdered four people and drove their bodies to a rural Dunn County cornfield will not face trial in the county.

RelatedMan who drove bodies to rural Dunn County cornfield sentenced for quadruple murder

The Dunn County District attorney filed a motion earlier this month to dismiss the four charges of hiding a corpse against Antoine Suggs. She says that's because Suggs is already serving a sentence of over 100 years that he received in Minnesota for the shooting deaths of the four victims in St. Paul in 2021.

Sheridan

A farmer discovered their bodies in an SUV in a cornfield north of Wheeler. The victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30. 

Suggs father, Darren Osborne, admitted to helping his son dump the bodies. His Dunn County charges of being party to hiding a corpse are still open.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you