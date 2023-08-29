Man serving time after leaving four bodies in rural Dunn County cornfield has local charges dropped

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man who authorities say murdered four people and drove their bodies to a rural Dunn County cornfield will not face trial in the county.
The Dunn County District attorney filed a motion earlier this month to dismiss the four charges of hiding a corpse against Antoine Suggs. She says that's because Suggs is already serving a sentence of over 100 years that he received in Minnesota for the shooting deaths of the four victims in St. Paul in 2021.
A farmer discovered their bodies in an SUV in a cornfield north of Wheeler. The victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30; Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30.
Suggs father, Darren Osborne, admitted to helping his son dump the bodies. His Dunn County charges of being party to hiding a corpse are still open.